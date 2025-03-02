While many sports critics seem to have a target aimed at LeBron James, Jamie Foxx has his back. The actor stepped in to defend the Los Angeles Lakers legend on social media recently amid LeBron's own criticism against the media.

“If he came up with a cure for cancer, they would say yeah but what about diabetes?” Foxx wrote in the comment section of a post about LeBron.

Foxx followed up by pointing out that fans and critics don't give LeBron enough credit for his career and what he's done for the NBA.

“40,000 points over 20 years of play carrying this bum a** league on his shoulders, ungrateful,” Foxx added in a separate comment.

LeBron James calls out media critics

LeBron has broken his silence on what he thinks is wrong with the league and what should be the focus moving forward in a lengthy post on X.

“Exactly made my point but anyways. Happy this convo has started. It ain’t about ‘face of the game” and it ain't about one person or one show, it's about the culture of basketball, the most beautiful game in the world. Our game has never been better. Incredible young stars from all over the world and some older ones 🤣🤣🤣 Steph Curry should be all we are talking about today.

“Let’s discuss how great OKC and The Cavs have been this season with 2 completely different styles and break down why and how they have. Of course if players don’t perform we need to discuss that too and break that down,” James continued.

The four-time NBA champion is advocating for more positivity and light being brought to the game instead of dwelling on parts of the game that will have a negative impact on the fans and players.

“Even that can be discussed in a way that’s not to bring finality to that players game but to leave room to see how that player responds and let’s watch the journey of that player,” he added.

“This is about the impact the negativity is having on our beautiful game and our fans. I know I speak for a lot of players and more importantly, a helluva lot of great fans that truly love and celebrate this sport around the world. #MindtheGame 💭🧠👑,” the Lakers legend concluded.

One fan criticized LeBron saying that he keeps switching up his opinion on the game.

“Bron 2 mos ago: LeBron James criticizes current NBA: ‘Too many d*mn three-pointers are being taken'

Bron today: ‘Our game has never been better.'Bron can’t get his story straight,” the fan wrote on X.

However, another fan had his back and praised LeBron for all that he's done for the league.

“Yep, game is in beautiful hands thanks to you and we got ppl sh*tting on the product and normalizing it,” the fan wrote. “You brought light to the game and ppl want to diminish it. We won’t let them King, I promise.”

Stephen A. Smith agreed with LeBron on how older players such as Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and more approach the game but not his opinion on media critics.

“No disagreement here from @KingJames. He’s right about that. What’s messed up is the other b.s. he’s been spewing: that folks who cover the game are (bleeping) on the game. Critiquing the game, pointing out who’s doing and who’s not doing is NOT (bleeping) on the game. It’s covering the damn game. Greatness is not only measured, it’s compared to other greats. That’s the way it’s always been, some can take it. Some can’t!”

LeBron has not yet responded to Smith's comments.