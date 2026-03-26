The New York Yankees came out victorious over the San Francisco Giants in the first game of the 2026 MLB season, 7-0. However, Yankees star Aaron Judge had a night to forget.

Judge struck out his first four times up to the plate. He became the first reigning MVP to record a dreaded golden sombrero – four strikeouts in a game – on the following year's Opening Day, via David Salituro of Poker News.

The slugger may get some extra work in the batting cages, but ultimately he isn't panicking over his performance. Of course, Judge wanted to come out and put on a show under the bright lights of Opening Night. But in the end, his team came away with a dominant win. With 161 more games on the schedule, the Yankees and Judge are positive fireworks from the MVP are coming soon.

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Especially if the outfielder's production looks anything like it did in 2025. In his third overall MVP season, Judge hit an MLB-leading .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs. The campaign marked Judge's fifth-straight All-Star appearance and seventh overall.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, Judge will once again be one of the favorites to take home the AL MVP award. In fact, his +185 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook far and away lead the pack. Bobby Witt Jr of the Kansas City Royals is in second at +450.

One bad night won't change that, especially in a game where the Yankees were blowout winners. Judge will have to endure a night of ridicule for his golden sombrero. But both he and New York are confident he'll be the last one laughing when it's all said and done.