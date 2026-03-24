As even the most optimistic and happy people in the world can attest to, all good things come to an end. On Monday night, it was the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak that met its demise, as they couldn't overcome the pesky Detroit Pistons on the road despite Cade Cunningham's absence, 113-110. It was Daniss Jenkins that delivered the decisive blow, drilling a go-ahead leaner from midrange to give Detroit a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

While the Lakers won't be hanging their heads over this defeat, this loss will at least give them time to reflect on what went wrong for them on the night and what they could do to make sure that it won't happen again. But for head coach JJ Redick, it was clear what LA missed on the night, as they were without two key players, Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura, for their clash against the Eastern Conference leader.

“We’re a good basketball team. I believe we are a good basketball team. Not having Smart tonight killed us. It's important for us that we can get healthy,” Redick said in his postgame presser, via LakersMuse on X (formerly Twitter).

JJ Redick says one bad game does NOT take away what the Lakers have done recently: “We’re a good basketball team. I believe we are a good basketball team. Not having Smart tonight killed us. It's important for us that we can get healthy.” pic.twitter.com/ioAiMEDhEw — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) March 24, 2026

This will be the number one goal for the Lakers moving forward: to head into the playoffs at full strength. Smart's absence on Monday doesn't appear to be a long-term thing, so that is at least one win for LA despite their streak-busting defeat on Monday.

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Lakers get outdueled by Pistons in the clutch

Both the Lakers and Pistons entered the night with 24 wins by single digits, as they are two of the best clutch teams in the NBA. But even without Cunningham, the Pistons had enough in crunch time, with Jenkins getting it done.

The Lakers have one more game left on their current road trip, a game against the tanking Indiana Pacers, so that is at least a golden opportunity for them to start another winning streak.