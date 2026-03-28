Add another 40+ point performance to Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic incredible streak, which led to eye-opening take from his teammate, Austin Reaves. Doncic's streak put him next to Michael Jordan in terms of averaging 40 points over a six-game span. Luka finished with 41 points in the Lakers' 116-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Reaves delivered his MVP case for Doncic during his walk-off interview after the win.

“He continues to drop in the MVP race, which is insane to me,” Reaves said. “I guess it don't really matter, maybe he's gotta score 60, I don't know.”

“He continues to drop in the MVP race, which is insane to me. I guess it don't really matter, maybe he's gotta score 60, I don't know.” Austin Reaves after Luka Doncic's 41-point game last night 👀pic.twitter.com/4NXuHq3Mw1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2026

Doncic went 15-for-25 from the floor, including five triples. He also finished with eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Austin Reaves added 26 points on an efficient 7-for-13 shooting, including four threes, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Luka Doncic weighs in on MVP race after Lakers win

Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic expressed frustraion over the MVP race as his impressive scoring streak appears to be hurting his chances. While Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-300) remains the odds-on favorite to repeat, Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has the second-best odds (+250), and Doncic is in third (+1500), according to Draft Kings.

Doncic addressed his MVP race after the Lakers' 17-point win against the Nets.

“The better I play, the more I go down in rankings, so I don’t know what more I can do,” Doncic said.

“The better I play, the more I go down in rankings, so I don’t know what more I can do.” Luka Doncic shares his thoughts on the MVP race 👀pic.twitter.com/0EgLZxw5LK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2026

Doncic scored a season-high 60 points in a 134-126 win against the Heat last week. He's also recorded a 51-point game in a 142-130 win against the Bulls earlier this month, as Doncic continues to score at an elite level throughout March.