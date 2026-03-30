On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will hit the floor at home for a game against the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately, Luka Doncic will miss this game, as he was recently called for his 16th technical foul of the season, which generates an automatic one-game suspension. Here's everything we know about the suspension and the Lakers' injury situation against the Wizards.

Luka Doncic's playing status vs the Wizards on Monday

Doncic was called for his 16th technical foul of the year during the Lakers' last win, a comfortable home win over the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic had previously been whistled for his 16th during a road win over the Orlando Magic, but the NBA retroactively rescinded that call following the star's complaints after the game.

Marcus Smart will also be out of the lineup in this one for the Lakers as he deals with a right ankle contusion, as will Adou Thiero, sidelined with left knee injury management.

The Wizards have not yet released their injury report for the matchup.

Heading into this contest, some fans had hoped that Doncic might try to break the NBA second-place scoring record recently set by Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who dropped 83 points on the Wizards in unbelievable fashion. The Wizards have become known as an easy target for opposing players looking to pad their scoring numbers, and Doncic would figure to have as good a chance as anyone of eclipsing Adebayo's mark.

Unfortunately, fans won't get to see that play out due to the technical. The good news for the Lakers is that they should still have more than enough talent on the floor in order to get a win over a Wizards squad that has been among the NBA's worst throughout this season.