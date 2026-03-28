Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, Bronny James shared a lighthearted moment involving his father and teammate, LeBron James.

The second-year guard saw limited action in the victory, logging four minutes and scoring three points on two shot attempts. After the game, Bronny was asked about playing one-on-one with LeBron, prompting him to recall a memorable moment from their time at home in Miami.

“The last time I played LeBron 1-on-1… I don’t know if this story’s came out but he broke a backboard in our house in Miami.”

The comment drew a quick reaction from teammate Austin Reaves, who chimed in from the background.

“Because you won?”

Bronny responded with a nod and laughter, as Reaves added another remark.

“You can say that. Don’t leave that out!”

Bronny James: “The last time I played LeBron 1-on-1… He broke a backboard at our house in Miami.” Austin Reaves: “Because you won?” Bronny: *Nods yes* Reaves: “You can say that. Don’t leave that out!” 😂 (via @mcten)pic.twitter.com/bI8gBwuoir — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2026

The exchange highlighted the relaxed atmosphere surrounding the Lakers following another convincing win as they continue to build momentum late in the season.

LeBron, Bronny James dynamic continues to stand out for Lakers

LeBron James, now in his 23rd NBA season, remains a central figure for Los Angeles both on and off the court. While Bronny continues to develop in a limited role, moments like Friday’s postgame interaction offer a glimpse into the dynamic between the father-son duo sharing the same roster.

The victory improved the Lakers to 48-26 on the season, strengthening their position in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles has found consistency in recent weeks, combining strong performances from its core players with contributions throughout the rotation.

The Lakers will look to extend their momentum when they return to action Monday night against the Washington Wizards (17-56). Los Angeles will be without Luka Doncic for the contest after the star guard received his 16th technical foul, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

Tipoff for Monday’s matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT as the Lakers continue their push toward the postseason.