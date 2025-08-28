The Los Angeles Lakers recently revealed their schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign, the first full season with Luka Doncic at the helm. Doncic has been on a press tour this summer showing off his new slimmed down physique in the wake of his contract extension with Los Angeles.

The Lakers of course acquired Doncic in early February last year from the Dallas Mavericks in what has become widely recognized as the most shocking trade in NBA, and perhaps sports, history.

Recently, Lakers team governor Jeanie Buss, daughter of the late owner Dr. Jerry Buss, spoke on why the first few weeks with Doncic in Los Angeles weren't as cheery and bright as she anticipated.

“Nobody knew the trade was gonna happen. I knew, and he didn't know. I've never had a player come to the Lakers and be as sad as he was… he had to process what happened,” said Buss, per @radio1slo on Instagram.

Doncic had made no secret of his love for the city of Dallas over the years, which was on full display when he returned there with the Lakers in early February and shed a few tears pregame before torching his former team to the tune of 45 points.

However, if Doncic's recent contract extension with the Lakers is any indication, he is doing just fine in the City of Angels.

Article Continues Below

An intriguing Lakers team

Coming into this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers had two glaring flaws: a lack of perimeter defense, and a lack of frontcourt depth. The team at least attempted to address these deficincies with a pair of signings in the buyout market this summer: Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, each of whom has been a starter on NBA Finals teams in the last few years.

Smart has become an increasing injury risk over the last couple of seasons, and Ayton's lack of motor has become a real problem, but if Los Angeles can get some solid minutes out of these two, there's a chance that they could vault themselves into real contention out West.

The Lakers will kick off their 2025-26 season at home against the Golden State Warriors on October 21.