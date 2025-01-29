The Los Angeles Lakers were expected by many to continue their winning ways on Tuesday as they faced the Philadelphia 76ers away from home. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid and Paul George, while the Lakers are coming off an impressive three-game stretch that includes wins over two sworn rivals in the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. However, their contest against the 76ers had all the makings of a trap game, which is exactly how things transpired for JJ Redick and his men.

During the first quarter, the Lakers played the 76ers to a draw, but in the second quarter, things quickly began to unravel for the Purple and Gold. With Philadelphia building a lead that only grew bigger and bigger the deeper they went into the second quarter, Redick couldn't help but visibly express his frustration towards his team that couldn't get a defensive stop to save their lives.

Even with Redick's anger bubbling over to the surface, the Lakers still couldn't right the ship during the second quarter. They proceeded to allow 48 points to the 76ers during the second quarter, with Philly building a sizeable 16-point lead heading into the halftime interval.

And with Anthony Davis exiting the game early for the Lakers, the Purple and Gold simply does not have the firepower to storm back, and on the road, no less. At the time of writing, the Lakers are still down by over 20 points to the shorthanded 76ers, and it's looking like they're on their way to suffering their 19th defeat in 45 tries this season.

It may not be over until the fat lady sings, but considering how much the Lakers have struggled on defense throughout the night, a comeback may not be in the cards, especially with Davis not being present.

Lakers put up lethargic effort against the 76ers on Tuesday

The Lakers have been playing much better basketball as of late, righting the ship after suffering through some very worrying malaise in early December. But on Tuesday night against the 76ers, their old demons resurfaced, as they put up a lethargic two-way effort leading to what is looking like a blowout loss against one of the league's most disappointing teams this season.

They couldn't get anything going on offense, turning the ball over plenty of times on the night, and they couldn't settle on the defensive end as a result. But at the very least, JJ Redick and his men should stay confident, knowing that this sort of play is an outlier compared to their performances as of late.