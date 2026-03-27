The Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to win their 11th game in their last 12 appearances when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. They could be without leading scorer Luka Doncic for the matchup.

Doncic is questionable on Friday due to left hamstring soreness. The Lakers star has been on a historic scoring run, averaging 39.5 points on .480/.386/.789 shooting splits during Los Angeles' 10-1 stretch. He posted 43 points and seven assists on 15-of-30 shooting during a 137-130 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Rui Hachimura is also questionable vs. the Nets due to right calf injury management. Marcus Smart is out due to a right ankle contusion.

Luka Doncic questionable for Nets matchup due to hamstring soreness

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The Lakers hold a 1.5-game lead on the Denver Nuggets for the Western Conference's third seed amid their recent hot streak. They'll face a Nets team that has lost nine straight games while angling for a top draft pick.

Brooklyn has been without Michael Porter Jr. (hamstring strain), Egor Demin (plantar fasciitis) and Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb surgery). The rebuilding squad also lost rookie big man Danny Wolf to an ankle sprain on Sunday. Noah Clowney is probable to return from a right wrist sprain on Friday following a four-game absence.

The Nets have been giving their rookies and two-way players expanded minutes during their losing streak. They've posted the NBA's worst offense during the stretch, averaging 103.1 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, the Lakers rank first in the league over the last nine games, averaging 121.1 points on 50.4 percent shooting.