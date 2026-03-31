Anthony Davis' career over the last few years has been quite the rollercoaster. Davis was one of the cornerstones of the Los Angeles Lakers' championship run in 2020 and has been a staple of the team since then. However, Davis wouldn't finish his career with the Lakers: he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2025. After an injury-filled year, Davis was once again traded to the Washington Wizards this season.

Though he hasn't been with the team for a couple of years, Davis is still evidently close with his former team. During the pre-game warmups, the Wizards center was joking with a couple of his former teammates. It seemed like Davis was joking about potentially joining the Lakers' now-iconic pre-game ritual.

AD wanted to do the Lakers old pregame football ritual 😭 pic.twitter.com/evM5F9DpQ7 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) March 31, 2026

Davis was traded to the Wizards at the trade deadline for Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson, among other players. The move was designed for Washington to try to be competitive, especially after trading for Trae Young during the trade deadline. However, Davis hasn't played in any games for Washington due to injuries. He was ruled out of their game against the Lakers as he continues his recovery from a hand injury.

The Wizards lost to the white-hot Lakers 120-101 on Monday night. A 40-18 second quarter set the tone of the game early on. Even with Luka Doncic out after being suspended by the NBA, Los Angeles was still dominant against the last-seeded Washington team. Washington was also without former second-overall pick Alex Sarr, Young, and Davis during the matchup.

Forward Will Riley led the way for the short-handed Wizards with 20 points, while Justin Champagnie added 18 points. On the other side, LeBron James led a balanced Lakers attack with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. Six players finished in double figures for Los Angeles, including Luke Kennard (19 points, 4-5 from three) and Jaxson Hayes (19 points, seven rebounds).

The Wizards now have a 17-58 record, tied with the Pacers for the worst record in the league. Washington will pick no lower than five in the 2026 NBA draft and own the best odds for the first overall pick.