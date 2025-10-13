Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has plenty on his hands this preseason. He is navigating the status of LeBron James, who will miss the start of the season due to injury.

As a result, he is not putting up with BS coming at him from reporters about the preseason schedule, per Broderick Turner of the LA Times/Hoops Hype. As of now, the Lakers have lost two of their first three preseason games.

However, Redick doesn't want reporters putting too much emphasis on it.

“You guys are really harping on this,” Redick responded. So, Redick was asked, is it a thing or is it not a thing? “I’m not being combative right now,” Redick said. “I just want to acknowledge that you guys, like the last four days, like it’s becoming a little bit obsessive with all these questions about opportunities lost. So, I will answer it again. These are the cards that we were dealt. I sure would like everybody to be healthy.”

The Lakers have a packed preseason schedule

Altogether, the Lakers scheduled six preseason games, the maximum allowed. Their next game will be on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Then, they will be back home on Wednesday to face the Dallas Mavericks. After that, they conclude the preseason against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

As a result, it could take a toll, but Redick sees the benefits.

“It’s something to be discussed I think going forward,” Redick said. “I think it’s awesome. I really do because we got to play in Palm Springs and I think it’s awesome that we get to play in Vegas and I recognize that there’s Lakers fans all over the world that maybe don’t get the chance to see us play. “You hope that we can find some sort of balance in the future to get more practice time, less travel time. I’m sure at some point we’ll be one of the teams going overseas, so then that adds another scenario.”

Redick is beginning his second full season as the Lakers' coach. The regular season begins Oct.21 against the Golden State Warriors.