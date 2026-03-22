The Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 105-104 win against the Orlando Magic, courtesy of a Luke Kennard game-winning 3-point shot. But the game might have cost them as they travel to face off against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season, triggering an automatic suspension, unless it’s rescinded, something Lakers head coach JJ Redick is hoping will happen.

Following the Lakers’ win against the Magic, Redick revealed what incited Doncic’s technical foul and why the team is planning on appealing it with the league.

“We’ll obviously try to get that rescinded,” Redick said during his postgame press conference. “There were certain things that were said in a language that the referees couldn’t understand in reference to Luka’s mom.”

Doncic also explained the situation, noting that while what Goga Bitadze said crossed a line, he should have done better for his teammates.

“I let my team down, you know, getting that last stat. But honestly, I wasn't trying to,” Doncic said. “He said if we don't, he will f**k my whole family. And at some point, you know, this is a basketball court. At some point, I just can't stand [by], I've got to stand up for myself. But I know I've got to do better. My teammates, I know they have my back. So I let them down today.”

"He (Goga) said at free throw he will fu*k my whole family. And at some point, I just can't stand it. I gotta stand up for myself.” Luka Doncic speaks on what was said leading to his technical foul 😳 pic.twitter.com/9j8nhnZdjM https://t.co/XQM5QY8BbS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 22, 2026

If the technical foul is not rescinded, then the Lakers will be without their star as they take on the Eastern Conference’s leading team. Doncic’s interaction with the referees has been a talking point all season. As per the NBA’s rulebook, Doncic would be suspended for every two technicals he picks up after 16. The Lakers have 12 regular season games remaining.

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Once the playoffs begin, the technical foul count resets, but the suspension trigger is quicker at seven.

Amid the technicals, Doncic has been on a tear. He’s vaulted himself right into the middle of the MVP race with the Lakers shooting up the standings to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Their win against the Magic was their ninth straight, and they increased their lead over the No. 4 seed Houston Rockets to three games.

Doncic finished with 33 points, giving him the NBA’s longest active streak of consecutive games of scoring 30 or more points.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Doncic had appeared in 58 games at a little over 35 minutes per game. He was averaging a league-leading 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.6 steals with splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the 3-point line, and 77.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He also leading the NBA in shot attempts at 22.5, 3-point shots made at 4.0, 3-point shots attempted at 10.8, and free throws attempted at 10.4.

As the Lakers now head to Detroit, they will await word as whether or not the NBA will take action following what was revealed about how the entire situation was incited.