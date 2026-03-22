Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze landed on the bad side of Luka Doncic. He and the Los Angeles Lakers star engaged in a heated moment that led to Doncic's suspension. But also sparked an explanation from the Magic big man.

Doncic claimed that Bitadze told him he would “f— my family” which he called him out for.

"He (Goga) said at free throw he will fu*k my whole family. And at some point, I just can't stand it. I gotta stand up for myself.” Luka Doncic speaks on what was said leading to his technical foul 😳 pic.twitter.com/9j8nhnZdjM https://t.co/XQM5QY8BbS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 22, 2026

Bitadze, however, cleared the air after Doncic stated his side of the story, which the Magic star shared via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“He just said some inappropriate things in the Serbian language. I played in Serbia and I understand,” Bitadze said. “I don't know if he knew I understood what he said, so I just said it back. It was nothing towards his family or anybody. His family, I really, truly respect them.”

Magic's Goga Bitadze continues Luka Doncic reaction

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Bitadze continued to explain why he reacted the way he did in the moment.

“He said something about my mother, which is really inappropriate. We don't say that stuff. … So I just said whatever he told me about my mother and said it back. That was pretty much it,” Bitadze added.

But he added that he shares no animosity toward Doncic.

“I have all the respect for Luka and what he has done. I really respect everybody's family. Where I come from, it's really sacred and we really respect each other's family. I would never directly say that.”

Bitadze scored nine points in 18 minutes while also grabbing seven rebounds and dishing five assists.