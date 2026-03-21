Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James added another major milestone to his already illustrious career when he surpassed former Boston Celtics star Robert Parrish for the most number of regular season games played. The historic mark came during the Lakers’ game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, the fourth of a six-game road trip the team is currently on.

James is in the midst of an unprecedented 23rd season in the NBA, and he’s already set multiple records in terms of being the oldest player to reach various stats.

LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leader in most games played with 1,612. That number will only increase as James has shown no signs of slowing down or ending his career anytime soon. Just the game before, a win against the Miami Heat, James dropped a triple-double on the second night of a back-to-back, a game that he was originally listed as questionable for.

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And then the game before that, a Lakers’ win against the Houston Rockets, James scored 30 points while missing only one shot (13-of-14). Amid James’ strong performances, the Lakers are in the middle of an eight-game win streak and have moved into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings.

James shook off an early nerve injury that kept him sidelined for the first 14 games of the season. He’s appeared in 49 games at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 73.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.