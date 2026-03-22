Tyler Tanner came within inches of becoming the biggest legend in Vanderbilt basketball history in its Round of 32 loss to Nebraska. Tanner's final shot of the back-and-forth game epitomized the highs and lows of March Madness.

Just moments after Braden Frager's layup gave Nebraska the lead with 2.2 seconds remaining, all Vanderbilt had hope for was a desperation half-court heave. The Commodores got the ball to their emotional leader, who watched his shot bank off the backboard and rattle around the rim before bouncing out.

OH MY GOODNESS THAT ALMOST WENT IN! 🤯 NEBRASKA HOLDS ON 😱#MarchMadness @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/C8h63pSGLY — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

Tanner could not believe his near-miracle, which made the loss even more painful for Vanderbilt fans. The Commodores came within literal inches of topping Kentucky and Otega Oweh for the best March Madness highlight of the year.

“Incredibly proud of this team,” one fan tweeted. “This will hurt for a while but I've had more fun watching Vandy basketball this year than I have in many years. Can't wait to see what our grads do and excited to have the others back for more fun next year.”

“This has happened to Tanner twice in the last month. I feel bad for him and Vanderbilt!”

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“How. The. Hell. Did. That. Not. Drop. What a game.”

“Unbelievable… Someone upstairs said, ‘Not today!'”

“One of the all-time endings in March Madness history, for one of the all-time crowds in March Madness history. This one will litter One Shining Moment for this year, as Tyler Tanner's agonizing near make is PEAK Madness.”

The painful twist of fate ends Vanderbilt's season, which was one of the best in program history. The Commodores' 27 wins are their most since the 1992-1993 season, and their five-seed in the NCAA Tournament was their highest since 2012.