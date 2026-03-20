Luka Doncic continued his high-scoring assault over the past few days with a 60-point explosion in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Miami Heat, 134-126, at Kaseya Center on Thursday.

Doncic was coming off a 40-point special in their victory over the Houston Rockets, 124-116, at Toyota Center on Wednesday, but the hectic schedule did not prevent him from going berserk again.

He was efficient against the Heat, going 18-of-30 from the field, including 9-of-17 from long distance. He shot 15-of-19 from the free-throw stripe.

Following Doncic's heroic showing, which was the second-highest output of his career, fans couldn't help but bring up—or should we say, put down—Bam Adebayo's 83-point game against the Washington Wizards.

“Lakers' Luka Doncic's 60-point competitive game was way more impressive than Heat's Bam Adebayo's 83 points in a meaningless game. Imagine if Luka would've taken 13 more field goals, five of them threes, and 24 more free throws? Come on,” said @das_187.

“Bam Adebayo dropped 83 on the Wizards, Luka dropped 60 on the Heat in a real, competitive game,” echoed @Gunsmoke__Q.

“Adebayo would have had 100+ points if he shot as efficiently as Luka did tonight,” added @TomBrady80.

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“Luka just showed Adebayo what it was,” posted @_SayParlay_.

“Luka is showing Bam Adebayo how to put up a significant amount of points the right way directly in his face. #thatsforkobe,” commented @BallinKP8.

The hate train for Adebayo's career night continues to chug on. To recall, he shot 23-of-43 from the field, including 7-of-22 from long range. He went 36-of-43 from the free-throw line. The Heat got the win, 150-129.

Many congratulated Adebayo, including Michael Jordan, for his historic performance.

But on Thursday, he was on the receiving end of a masterful performance by Doncic, and for sure, Adebayo, who had 28 points and 10 rebounds, respected it.