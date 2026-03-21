The Los Angeles Lakers face the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, and Austin Reaves once again sits at the center of the injury report. He is listed as questionable with left hip soreness, putting the Lakers guard in focus as the team looks to extend its eight-game winning streak and strengthen its playoff position.

The Lakers enter the matchup at 45–25, No. 3 in the Western Conference, continuing its strong push toward the postseason. Meanwhile, the Magic come in at 38–31, No. 6 in the East, looking to snap a three-game losing streak and hold onto a playoff berth. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Austin Reaves and his playing status vs. the Magic.

Reaves has taken on a major role this season. Through 44 games, he is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. He is also shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 36.6 percent from three, and 86.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Moreover, Reaves continues to create offense at a high level. He handles playmaking duties and generates consistent scoring opportunities. His presence gives the Lakers balance and rhythm, especially alongside their stars.

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Austin Reaves injury status vs. Magic

The Lakers’ injury report highlights Reaves’ availability as especially important. Maxi Kleber (back) is out, which adds pressure on the rotation. Los Angeles needs Reaves’ scoring and playmaking to maintain its current momentum.

On the other side, the Magic are dealing with multiple injuries. Anthony Black (abdominal) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) are out. Franz Wagner (ankle) is also sidelined, while Wendell Carter Jr. (rib) is questionable.

The Lakers are looking to keep rolling. The Magic are trying to stop the slide. So when it comes to whether Austin Reaves is playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer remains uncertain. His status is questionable, and his availability will depend on pregame evaluations.