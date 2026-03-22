Luka Kennard expressed his excitement to have made a game-winning 3-pointer in the Los Angeles Lakers' 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Kennard is going through the ninth season of his NBA career, his first with the Lakers. He has been fruitful off the bench as a sharpshooter, being a valuable spark plug in the second unit.

His shooting abilities came through in Los Angeles' battle with Orlando. He got the 3-pointer to go in the final seconds of regulation, keeping the team's win streak alive for one more game. Kennard reflected on the clutch highlight after the game, describing what went down in the biggest play of the night.

“First off, great execution by us. The play before we thought we got fouled, whatever came back over here, we executed a play, tried to get LeBron at the rim. Two guys went. Smart made a good play, and I was able to knock it down,” Kennard said.

Luke Kennard stayed ready. 🎯

Big-time shot when it mattered most. Mike Trudell caught up with Luke Kennard following his game-winner against the Magic pic.twitter.com/ZaZBOIkwQl — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 22, 2026

How Luke Kennard, Lakers played against Magic

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Luke Kennard proved himself as a team player that will perform well in the biggest moments, helping the Lakers pull off the road victory over the Magic.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including Kennard. He finished with a stat line of 13 points and three rebounds on 5-7 shooting from the field. Luka Doncic led the team with 33 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Austin Reaves came next with 26 points and seven rebounds, while LeBron James provided 12 points and six rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 46-25 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets.

Rolling with nine consecutive wins, the Lakers will look forward to their next matchup. They remain on the road as they take on the Detroit Pistons on March 23 at 7 p.m. ET.