As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their late-season surge, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith outlined a compelling case for Luka Doncic as a legitimate MVP contender.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith pointed to Doncic’s historic production during the Lakers’ current eight-game winning streak, highlighting both his scoring consistency and overall impact.

“Did you know that Luka Doncic averaging 40.9 points and 7.4 assists? Did you know that what he has done over this eight-game span, that no Lakers has ever done in history? Not Shaquille O’Neal, not Kobe Bryant, not Magic Johnson. Nobody… Luka has 100 points over the last two games. In each game of this eight game winning streak, he’s scored a minimum of 30. It ain’t like he scored 50 one day and 20 the other. No, he’s consistently scoring over 30 every single damn game.”

Doncic’s recent stretch has included one of the most dominant performances of the season. In a win over the Miami Heat, he erupted for 60 points, adding seven rebounds, five steals and three assists while shooting efficiently from the field and beyond the arc. The outing underscored his ability to take over games while maintaining efficiency.

Across the Lakers’ eight-game win streak, Doncic is averaging 40.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field, 42.2 percent from three-point range and 78 percent from the free-throw line in 37.5 minutes per contest.

Smith also emphasized Doncic’s season-long production and where he ranks among the league’s top performers.

“Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are hitting 38.5% of their three-pointers since the trade deadline. Luka’s leading the league in scoring at 33.4, he’s third in assists. Ladies and gentlemen, he’s a league MVP candidate. I’ll say it again, Luka Doncic is a league MVP candidate. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Victor Wembanyama, and Luka Doncic are the top four candidates for league MVP.”

"Luka Doncic averaging 40.9 points and 7.4 assists… What he has done over this 8-game span, no Laker has ever done in history. Not Shaquille O'Neal, not Kobe Bryant, not Magic Johnson. Nobody… He's a league MVP candidate." — Stephen A. Smith 🙌pic.twitter.com/CH6gldgfBJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

Stephen A. Smith pushes Luka Doncic’s MVP case despite Lakers’ early inconsistency

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Through 58 games this season, the 27-year-old is averaging 33.4 points, 8.4 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field, 37 percent from three-point range and 77.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Smith acknowledged that Doncic’s MVP chances could be impacted by the Lakers’ earlier stretch of inconsistency but maintained that his current level of play is difficult to ignore.

“Likelihood is that he won’t win it because the Lakers were on a 40 game stretch this year playing .500 basketball, I got that. But what we are seeing from him it’s unheard of. And the brother looks as slow as a snail out there. This is the thing that bugs me out. Nikola Jokic can’t jump onto a curb for Denver and nobody can stop him. Luka Doncic looks like he is moving in slow motion most times and nobody can stop him. And when the three is clicking… he was unguardable before the three, what the hell is hitting the three make him?”

He concluded by framing the broader impact of Doncic’s play on the Western Conference outlook.

“This is some special stuff we’re seeing. And as a result, we have to look at the Western Conference a little bit differently and ask ourselves, can the Lakers be dismissed as a bonafide threat in the western conference? Oklahoma City will probably say yes. San Antonio with Victor Wembanayama will probably say yes. I don’t know if we can do that… Not with Luka rolling like this.”

The Lakers (45-25) will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they visit the Orlando Magic (38-31) on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. PT on NBA TV.