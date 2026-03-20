Luka Doncic is on an insane heater over the last two games. The Los Angeles Lakers star has put his team on his back this season, and that was apparent in LA's latest games. Doncic scored 40 points in a near triple-double before scoring a season-high 60 points against the Miami Heat. With LA on the brink of clinching a playoff spot, Doncic is doing everything he can to get LA to the postseason.

After his 60-point masterpiece against the Heat, Doncic was asked about his performance. The Lakers star attributed his hot streak to his shooting and his slashing to create opportunities for him and his teammates.

“Yeah, I feel like my three-ball three-ball is going well, and then I'm attacking a lot of the paint,” Doncic said in response to a question, per Spectrum SportsNet. “So just trying to read the game.”

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Doncic's insane performance isn't limited to his last two games. Over the last two weeks, Doncic has averaged an incredible 40.9 points per game in eight games. Over those eight games, the Lakers star is shooting 42.2% from three-point range. He's also adding 8.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Against the Heat, Doncic also showed off his defensive improvement by nabbing five steals, upping his average through eight games to 2.4 steals per game.

With the win over the Heat, the Lakers continued to strengthen their hold on the third seed in the Western Conference. Chasing the titans that are the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs is nigh-impossible now, but that's alright. Now, the Lakers' goal is to maintain home-court advantage in the first round, at least. They hold a two-game lead over the fourth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and three games over fifth seed Houston Rockets.

As for Doncic, the Slovenian superstar is gunning for his first MVP award in his NBA career. He's averaging 33.4 points per game this season on 47.7% shooting from the field and 37% from deep, while also adding 8.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds. The Lakers star is also just seven games away from meeting the required games played to qualify for awards.