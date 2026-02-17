The Los Angeles Lakers are currently gearing up for the second half of the NBA season after All-Star weekend at the Intuit Dome. The Lakers are in playoff position currently, but will still need to turn up the heat down the stretch of the season in order to secure a top six seed in the West.

LeBron James was in attendance and took part in the All-Star game on one of the two American teams, but recently, his former teammate Kendrick Perkins hit the future Hall of Famer with a harsh truth bomb on James' stature among younger players in the game today.

“A lot of these guys, these young stars and rising superstars, they don’t look up to LeBron anyway,” Perkins said on ESPN's First Take, via Awful Announcing. “So, they’re not following his footsteps. A lot of these guys looked up to Kobe. A lot of these guys come on record and talk about how they look up to Kevin Durant more so than they look up to LeBron James. They don’t idolize him.”

It's unclear what evidence Perkins has to support this claim, although there can be no denying just how influential Kobe Bryant was and continues to be over six years after his untimely passing.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, James remains a towering figure in the NBA landscape, but it's been more than half a decade since he last appeared in the NBA Finals, and in many ways, the league has started to lay the infrastructure for how things will be after he retires, with young superstars like Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and James' own teammate Luka Doncic carrying the torch of the next generation.

In any case, the Lakers' season is set to resume on Friday evening against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is set for 10:00 pm ET.