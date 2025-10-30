The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 116-115 thriller that saw Austin Reaves deliver a game-winning floater at the buzzer.

The Lakers’ social media team posted a photo of Reaves’ clutch bucket, and it’s an image that NBA fans won’t want to miss.

“Art,” The Lakers’ media team tweeted with the photo.

Art. pic.twitter.com/isicQV0hfL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The buzzer-beater capped off what was a stellar night for the 27-year-old guard. Reaves tallied a team-high 28 points and 16 assists. Lakers head coach JJ Redick was impressed by the Arkansas native’s final shot, but also credited him for the way he celebrated the win.

“We just watched the video. It was awesome. Yeah, it was awesome,” Redick told The Athletic after the game. “But I’ll tell you what was even more awesome about it. He made the shot and who did he turn and run to? It was his teammates. He ran directly to his teammates.”

With LeBron James missing time due to sciatica and Luka Doncic out due to a sprained finger on his left hand, Reaves has had to take on an enhanced role. Across his first five games of the season, he’s averaged 34.2 points and 10 assists while shooting roughly 53 percent from the field.

“He’s established himself as a bad dude. He did that last year. I think leaguewide, he was viewed as a really good player. Maybe some people viewed him — what tier he is, I don’t know. I don’t care about that. But last year, I think he established himself as a bad dude,” Redick said. “He’s done it. For me, I think the big thing is he’s established himself as the leader. He’s one of the leaders — or the leader — on the court. And that’s big time. That’s what we want. That’s what we need from him, and he’s done that.”

Reaves and Lakers are 3-2 on the season. They will face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Friday.