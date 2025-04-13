The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings following their 140-109 win against the Houston Rockets. Having secured their playoff positioning, the Lakers are set to use their season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers as an opportunity to get guys some rest. The Lakers released their injury report with several key players listed.

Among the players ruled out on the Lakers' injury report for their game against the Blazers are LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura. Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are all questionable while Jordan Goodwin is probable.

With the game having no bearing on the final playoff seedings, the Lakers can afford to sit out key players, some of whom have been battling various injuries throughout the season. During the Lakers’ win against the Rockets, James suffered an injury scare before JJ Redick quelled any concerns postgame.

The last time the Lakers had several players out was back on March 20 against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first night of a back-to-back and right before James and Rui Hachimura was set to return to the lineup.

It’s likely that some of the questionable players will suit up against the Blazers on Sunday. But it will also be an opportunity for young players such as Bronny James and Dalton Knecht to get final regular season minutes. With a healthy Lakers roster, Knecht has been the odd-man out in the rotation.

The Lakers’ playoff rotation heading into their playoffs appears to be set with the starting lineup featuring James, Doncic, Reaves, Hayes and Hachimura. The bench rotation is set with Vanderbilt, Vincent, Finney-Smith and Goodwin.

One potential wrinkle to monitor heading into the final day of the regular season is if the Lakers will make one final roster move. Sunday is the deadline to convert two-way contract players to standard deals in order to make them eligible for the playoffs. The Lakers did such a move already with Goodwin, and still have Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III on two-way contracts.

It’s worth repeating that the Lakers would have to clear another roster spot to make room for either Koloko or Jemison, and there’s been no indication that they’re leaning towards doing so. Two-way contract players are not eligible to play in the playoffs.

Not only did the Lakers clinch the No. 3 seed in the West, but they also made the playoffs outright. The past two seasons, they’ve had to go through the play-in, in order to qualify for the postseason. Amid a solid close to the regular season, chatter has shifted regarding the Lakers’ potential championship chances.