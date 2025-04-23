The Los Angeles Lakers secured a crucial 94-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, tying their first-round playoff series at one game apiece. But while the focus was largely on the team’s bounce-back performance, leaked audio from the third quarter revealed a fiery sideline moment from head coach JJ Redick.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Timberwolves had cut the Lakers’ 20-point lead down to 11. Frustrated by his team’s lack of urgency and execution, Redick stormed onto the court to call a timeout — unleashing a tirade that quickly began circulating on social media.

“Time out. What the f*ck is going on. Jesus f*cking Christ, what the f*ck are you guys doing. Come on!” Redick shouted, as heard in the video snippet shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Jesus f*cking Christ what the f*ck are you guys doing" JJ Redick is on one 💀 pic.twitter.com/JPWcykeIfi — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 23, 2025

The expletive-laced clip immediately gained traction among fans and media, many noting the rookie head coach’s intensity in a pivotal moment. Redick, who was hired as head coach before the 2024-25 season after a stint as an analyst and podcaster, has been praised for his fiery leadership and ability to guide a Lakers team that won 50 games and secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

LeBron James backs JJ Redick’s fiery timeout as Lakers even series vs. Timberwolves

LeBron James, who finished Game 2 with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block, addressed the outburst postgame while speaking to the media.

“We know JJ is going to spazz out from time to time,” James said. “At this point, we need to listen to the message and not how he delivers it.”

The Lakers responded immediately. Following the timeout, Los Angeles tightened up defensively and reestablished control, pushing their lead back into double digits and keeping the Timberwolves at bay for the remainder of the game.

Luka Doncic continued his stellar postseason run, posting 31 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists while going a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line. The performance helped Los Angeles avoid falling into a daunting 0-2 hole before heading to Minnesota.

The Timberwolves, who went 25-16 at home during the regular season, will now host Games 3 and 4 at Target Center. Game 3 is set for Friday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

While Redick’s coaching style may be unfiltered, Tuesday’s outburst underscores the urgency the Lakers are playing with as they continue their pursuit of another deep playoff run. With the series now tied and momentum beginning to shift, all eyes will be on how both teams respond when the action resumes in Minneapolis.