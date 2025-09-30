LeBron James just earned endless gratitude from one of the most popular content creators in the world. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA all-time great gifted Kai Cenat a $200,000 thousand Audemars Piguet watch for the final day of Mafiathon 3. This grand gesture comes after Cenat made history by becoming the first streamer to amass one million subscribers on Twitch.

Cenat was determined to hit the milestone mark during his 24/7 streaming event, vowing that he would have James cut his dreadlocks for all to see if and when he secured the target number during Mafiathon 3. He welcomed in his famous guest, unaware that the four-time NBA Finals MVP had a present for him. The 23-year-old sensation went berserk after he opened the box and saw the watch.

LeBron James just gifted Kai Cenat a $200,000 watch to celebrate his achievements on Mafiathon 3 👑🙌 (via KaiCenat/Twitch)pic.twitter.com/qD1NtmhVuf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Over the last month, Mafiathon 3 has swept the nation and engaged so many people in a variety of ways. Cenat brought in prominent figures like Mariah Carey, Kevin Hart, Latto, Ice Spice, Draymond Green, The Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo, newly weds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Ghost, John Legend, Ed Sheeran and Tony Hawk. He also infused a heavy dose of nostalgia to the stream, interviewing Tisha Campbell from 1990s sitcom “Martin” and Victoria Justice, who shined on Nickelodeon during the 2000s and 2010s on shows like “Zoey 101” and “Victorious.”

Kai Cenat wanted to have something for all of his fans and new subscribers, wisely appealing to an array of demographics and viewing tastes. Besides booking notable guests, he also engaged in activities like skydiving, gaming and other content. His ambition is undeniable, which LeBron James clearly recognizes and respects.

The NBA's all-time scoring leader made sure to help Cenat end Mafiathon 3 on a bang, as he prepares for his 23rd NBA campaign. He will forever be a part of one of the biggest months in streaming history. A percentage of the profits gained from this online extravaganza are said to go toward the school that Cenat has pledged to build in Nigeria.