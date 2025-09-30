For all his excellence on the basketball court, LeBron James is by all means an icon. A legendary sports figure for the past two decades who has done everything that is expected of a hardwood hero.

On Tuesday, James demonstrated his capacity for motivation when he joined Kai Cenat's livestream and provided some words of inspiration for all those who tuned in. Basically, he told everyone not to listen to the haters and the doubters because “they ain't sh**”.

Furthermore, he quoted former President Theodore Roosevelt's 1910 speech “Citizenship in a Republic” that described the man in the arena.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”

LeBron James with a motivational speech on Kai Cenat’s stream 🙌 (via KaiCenat/Twitch)pic.twitter.com/6BAHBlPTR5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025

These words of wisdom come as James is set to begin his 23rd NBA season. Already, much has been speculated about when King James will finally call it quits after a legendary career. However, he has not given any indication about when that will occur.

Article Continues Below

Over the summer, James signed a $52.6 million contract to play an additional year with the LA Lakers.

LeBron James is that man in the arena

From his high school days, James has been that man in the arena that Teddy Roosevelt describe. The guy “who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause.”

That mindset has lead him to four NBA championships with three different teams. He has also won three Olympic gold medals. Additionally, James is a four-time MVP, a 21 time All-Star, and is the NBA all-time leading scorer.

Furthermore, James has emerged as a social activist who has devoted his time and resources to racial justice, education, and voting rights. That aspect of spending himself in a worthy cause.