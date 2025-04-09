Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is arguably the most recognizable and well-known NBA player off the court, and his popularity is set to reach new heights. LeBron James is set to be come the first ever NBA player and male professional athlete to have a Barbie doll made in their likeness, as per David Betancourt of The Athletic.

The LeBron James Barbie doll was made in conjunction with James’ foundation, the ‘LeBron James Family Foundation,’ and is set to come with multiple outfits depicting the Lakers’ star in his off the court clothing. The doll is expected to be available at select retailers including Target and Walmart on Apr. 14.

What makes this announcement historic is that James is the first male professional athlete to have a Barbie in his likeness. Last summer, Mattel, the company that produces the dolls, released a line of female professional athlete Barbies that included former WNBA star Sue Bird. The James doll is sculpted in the image of Ken, the male counterpart to Barbie.

Now in his 22nd season in the NBA and at age 40, James remains one of the faces of the league and one of its most influential. The Lakers’ star has battled key injuries this season, but has steadfastly remained arguably the team’s best player.

James has appeared in 68 games this season, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Following the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, the Lakers have emerged as one of the upper-echelon teams of the Western Conference. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers currently hold the No. 3 seed in the West. They are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers who are currently in fifth place.

James and the Lakers are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and are set to square off against the Dallas Mavericks in what’ sure to be an emotionally charged game. It’s Doncic’s first return to Dallas since the trade.