As the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2, forward LeBron James issued a bold take on what it'll take to defeat Minnesota.

"That's what it's gonna take… it's gonna be like this all series." LeBron James (21 pts, 11 reb, 7 ast) speaks with @LakersReporter after the #LakeShow 94-85 win to even the series at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/dHGYSaonle — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That's what it's gonna take… it's gonna be like this all series,” James said postgame.

James himself had a double-double, posting 21 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. His all-around performance was much-needed, considering the Timberwolves had a quality 3-point shooting game in the first meeting.

Now, it is an even split as the team heads to the Target Center.

Meanwhile, James's teammate, Luka Doncic, had another memorable game for the purple and gold. He posted 31 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists during the game.

In Game 1, he had 37 points, so he was the leading scorer yet again.

However, it's not only about the offensive outpour from the two superstars. It's been about the defense.

After the Lakers allowed the Timberwolves to shoot 50% from three, they quickly made their adjustmenets. They only allowed 85 points on Tuesday, marking a season-low.

LeBron James knows the Lakers need everything

If anyone knows what winning a playoff series takes, it would be James. He's been to a plethora of playoff series, including 10 NBA Finals.

Even as James eclipsed 40 years old, he managed to be one of the most productive players in the league. His double-double is a clear indication of that.

Still, the Timberwolves have some fresh legs with guys like Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels.

They've presented a tough challenge for the Lakers, but Tuesday's performance shows they've made the proper adjustments.

As James said though, it will take everything to take down the No. 6 in the Western Conference. The next time these two square off will be on Friday.

The series might swing like a pendulum, and could reach a Game 7. Experience does matter though, as James and Doncic know and understand what it will take to secure a much-needed series win.