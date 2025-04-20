The Los Angeles Lakers watched the Minnesota Timberwolves rain down on them in game one. The visitors and No. 6 seed launched 42 three-point attempts to trounce the Lakers 117-95. But the 42 isn't the only wild stat on Minnesota's side for this NBA playoffs romp.

NBA writer Keith Smith outlined some uncanny numbers after the game via Blue Sky. Minnesota hit half of those 42 shots. But that wasn't the only eye-popping number attached to the T-Wolves.

Smith wrote down that 27 attempts came on wide open looks. Then 15 got classified as open. But most embarrassing of all for the Lakers? Smith revealed none of Minnesota's long range attempts came against tight defense.

Anthony Edwards and company shot the ball comfortably. Lakers head coach JJ Redick, meanwhile, received harsh criticism.

Lakers ripped following embarrassing Timberwolves performance

Redick endured a rough first playoff game as head coach. And he got blasted for it.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson didn't mince words. The five-time NBA Finals champion said how Redick didn't alter his game plan.

“The Lakers stood around on offense, played too much one-on-one basketball, and he didn’t make any necessary adjustments,” Johnson said on X. Johnson added how the Lakers looked “flat, had no energy, and played like it was a regular season game.”

Redick even earned criticism from fans. Some demanding he get fired.

LeBron James pulled off the lone highlight on the Lakers' side. James chased down Nickell Alexander-Walker for a crucial second quarter block. However, James admitted the physical aspect Minnesota brought into the series.

“Maybe it took us one playoff game to now get a feel for it and know what type of intensity and type of physicality that’s being brought to the game. That’s just the way they play,” James said postgame.

He sent a new message ahead of Game 2.

“We should be more than prepared for that on Tuesday night,” James said.

But the Lakers will need to return to the drawing board to counter Minnesota's three-game. Or face a stunning 2-0 deficit in this Western Conference series.