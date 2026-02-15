Former NBA player Ron Harper participated in the NBA Shooting Stars Competition during NBA All-Star Weekend with his two sons, Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper. After the contest was completed, Harper Sr. was talking with media members along side his sons. During that time, he hit LeBron James with a wild stray.

Harper, who won five championships during his time in the league, delivered a shot at the Los Angeles Lakers star after being asked if he had a vision of participating in an All-Star competition with his children. The former point guard made a comment alleging that James forced Bronny James to enter the NBA Draft in 2024.

“I’m not LeBron James,” said Ron Harper. “I'm not going to tell my kids what they have to do.”

“Yoooo,” reacted Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper.

Ron Harper: “I’m not LeBron James I’m not going to tell my kids what they have to do.” Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper: “yooo” 😅 Ron Harper on whether he expected his sons to play in the NBA 👀 (via @CelticsCLNS) pic.twitter.com/5NYchipCrA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2026

There was an initial belief that Bronny James needed at least one more year of playing college before entering the draft. However, he ended up declaring to go pro and was picked by the Lakers late in the second round in 2024. Since then, Bronny has played periodically as a backup point guard for L.A.

Harper played 15 years in the NBA, serving as a point guard and shooting guard with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers. He won three rings with the Bulls and two with the Lakers.

As for his sons, Ron Harper Jr. has played 10 games this season for the Boston Celtics as a forward. Meanwhile, Dylan Harper joined the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's developing as a shooting guard with the club despite playing point guard in college.