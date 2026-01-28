Nicknamed the “Slash Brothers” by some, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper will also share the ball during the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on All-Star Weekend. And if Castle has his way, that may not be the only honor they share.

“I might, we'll see. I might let “Dill” have it this time,” the second-year guard said, alluding to Harper when asked if he's going for a second straight MVP in the event.

Last season, Castle led his Rising Stars squad into competition on All-Star Sunday under a revised format.

“I know Steph will go and try to hold the title he's got,” 2026 All-Star starter Victor Wembanyama said of his San Antonio Spurs teammate. “It's going to be a lot of fun.

Told that the reigning Rookie of the Year admitted he might let their rookie teammate win the Most Valuable Player this time around, Wemby reacted with subtle humor.

“That'd be nice. He did? Okay, that's nice. That's nice.”

Dylan Harper excited for first All-Star Weekend as player

It didn't surprise Harper than he made the Rising Stars game. But, not because of confidence in his game. At least not initially.

“I thought every rookie made it. But, it's obviously a blessing just to be in that position, to be one of the few players, few rookies to make it to the game, just all the hard work I think I put in this season,” Harper continued. “It's a testament to me, but it's a testament us winning, so I think about just going out there and putting my best foot forward.”

As of the 2026 Rising Stars Draft, the Spurs sit second in the Western Conference standings.

“My rookie season, I wouldn't trade it for any other rookie season. The group of players I get to play with, the organization I'm at, and just everything else has been going well,” the second overall pick of this past summer's draft said.

“We're winning, that also plays a huge part in it and is definitely a plus. But, I think we all take a step back sometimes, whether it's me, whether it's Steph, whether it's David,” Harper added, alluding to David Jones-Garcia, who's spent a good amount of the season with the Austin Spurs.

“We can all go out to eat together and talk about it,” the former Rutger star continued. “I think the level of gratitude we all have, I think is up there.”

It's a sentiment with which Castle agreed.

“Going to be fun. I think we're blessed to get invited, especially at these points in our career. And then, also got a couple other former teammates coming so it should be a good weekend.”

Stephon Castle still feeling effects of first All-Star Weekend

“It was my first one, so just trying to be there for the experience. I thought it was cool that I was able to play on all three days,” Castle said of a weekend that helped pave the way for his ROY award.

A second straight trip to the February festivities should mark a final appearance for Castle in the Rising Stars Challenge, but not for All-Star Weekend.

“I feel like it definitely helped me 'cause I feel like whether you're a basketball fan or not, a lot of people tune into All-Star Weekend.” the fourth overall pick of 2024 said of a rise in the notoriety of his game.

“So, yeah, I feel like my popularity probably went up a little bit after participating in those events,” the former UConn star concluded.

Castle and Harper will both play for Team Melo in competing against three other squads made up of ‘freshmen,' ‘sophomores,' and G-League stars in a tournament-style event on February 13 in Los Angeles, California.