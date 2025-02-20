After Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James missed the final shot in a 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, a new stat highlighting James' clutch stat went viral on social media. Despite missing two potential game-tying threes in the Lakers' final possessions, Luka Doncic agreed with James taking those shots during his media availability.

However, it doesn't erase the fact that LeBron, throughout his Lakers tenure, has missed nearly every game-tying or go-ahead attempt in the final five seconds of regulation or overtime, per ESPN The Get Up's X, formerly Twitter.

James is 1-for-29 in his clutch stat with only five seconds left to play. With 6.1 seconds left in Wednesday's loss, he made a 28-foot three that pulled the Lakers to within one (98-97). Then, he was granted a second opportunity when LaMelo drained a pair of free throws that extended the Hornets' lead to three (100-97). LeBron missed two threes in the final five seconds of regulation, including a 28-foot attempt, which was closer than his first.

James finished with a team-high 26 points on 10-of-22 attempts, including 4-of-11 from deep, 11 assists, seven rebounds, and two blocks, but it was his pair of threes that was the talking point after the Lakers loss. After shooting guard Austin Reaves was ejected from the game in the third quarter, head coach JJ Redick turned to LeBron down the stretch, who struggled to get the ball through the hoop on two attempts in the game's last five seconds.

Luka Doncic sounds off on LeBron James' misses after Lakers' loss

After the Lakers' 100-97 loss to the Hornets, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic defended his teammate LeBron James regarding his three missed threes in the last two possessions of the game. With a chance to grab a lead, James came up short in the Lakers' last possession and had an opportunity to pass the ball to Doncic, open from behind the arc, in the final play of the game, which was pointed out by fans.

However, Doncic revealed he thought James made the correct decision, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“He had it going, so obviously we're going to go to him,” Doncic said. “I think it will go both ways. One time it's going to be him, one time me. So I think it depends how the game is going.”

In his third game with the Lakers, Doncic added 14 points on 5-of-18 attempts, including 1-for-9 from deep, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.