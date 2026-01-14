The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their three-game losing streak after destroying the Atlanta Hawks, 141-116, at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

The Lakers erected a 21-point lead at halftime and did not look back. They improved to 24-14, including 11-7 at home. The Hawks, on the other hand, fell to 20-22.

LeBron James delivered the play of the night with an emphatic slam on the break in the fourth quarter.

LEBRON IN FLIGHT MODE

James continues to defy logic with his jaw-dropping plays at 41 years old. While it could be argued that he has been slowed down by injuries in the past few seasons, he can still get up there.

The four-time MVP is notorious for spending a lot to maintain his physique. His work ethic has helped him remain competitive, while also inspiring younger players to follow his lead, including Hawks forward Jalen Johnson and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

James finished with a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists against Atlanta. Luka Doncic provided support with 27 points, including five-three-pointers, five rebounds, and 12 assists.

James and Doncic were listed as questionable before the game.

DeAndre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart, and Gabe Vincent also scored in double figures.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 26 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while CJ McCollum added 25 points off the bench.

The Lakers are only 5-5 in their last 10 games, but as long as James and Doncic are healthy, they will always have a chance to win.

They will return to action on Thursday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.