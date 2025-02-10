Legendary NBA head coach and broadcaster Hubie Brown called his final game on Sunday when the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Milwaukee Bucks, and everybody around the NBA community came out to show love to one of the league's most iconic figures. There was a touching tribute to Brown on ESPN both before and after the game, and the league's legends all came together to celebrate a great career.

While the game was going on, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to show some love to Brown.

“HUBIE BROWN THE 🐐!!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🫡,” James posted.

Brown has obviously been around for the entirety of James' 22-year career and coached in the NBA long before that, so the two have seen their careers in basketball overlap for quite some time now. Brown was an excellent teacher of the game both as a coach and a broadcaster, and he added plenty of value to games on TV for viewers throughout his career.

Brown got to finish his career calling a game in Milwaukee in the same place that he started his coaching career at the NBA level as a Bucks assistant from 1972-74. He later was the head coach for the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks before becoming a broadcaster. He slipped back into coaching from 2002-04 with the Memphis Grizzlies before going back to the booth.

Even Mike Breen, the legendary ESPN lead play-by-play commentator, made the trip to Milwaukee to call Brown's final game with him. The pair made for a great broadcast, and Breen's tribute to Brown after the game was heartwarming.

James and the Lakers will play on ESPN on Monday night when Luka Doncic is expected to make his debut with the team. The Lakers are at home to take on the Utah Jazz, and people around the country are sure to be tuned in to see the first game of the Doncic/James pairing.