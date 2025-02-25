The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday in what will be an emotional game for Luka Doncic taking on his former team. With James and Doncic making the perfect fit for the Lakers, their relationship has already grown to the point that the veteran has given his new teammate a nickname based on the classic film “The Godfather.”

Besides the nickname, James has played with Doncic already in a handful of games, though the former Mavericks star has been recovering from an injury as he missed a recent back-to-back that Los Angeles had. However, James realizes the overall goal for the team and emphasizes how he wants Doncic “to be himself” according to ESPN.

“Just want him to be himself — when he gets back to himself,” James said. “Obviously, he's been out since Christmas and I think he told me or said it to us, that's the most he's ever been out since he started playing basketball — because of an injury. Obviously it's not going to happen overnight, but I believe that in order for us to ultimately be the team that we want to be with him here, he has to have the ball, he has to be able to put us all in position, he has to be him. The seven years that we've seen in the NBA with Luka, we want that Luka.

“So we all have to transform our game for the betterment of him, obviously,” James continued. “But it's not going to happen overnight. We know that. But my message has been, ‘Just be you. You don't have to confine [your game] to us. We need to figure it out with you.' Whatever he needs, I'm here. So, whatever he needs.”

Lakers' LeBron James has nickname for Luka Doncic

After the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, it showed what the team could look like with James and Doncic at the forefront which has many fans excited. ESPN would retell a conversation that James had with Doncic after the win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 20, which Doncic missed, where he used the nickname “Don” which is in reference to “The Godfather” from 1972 as it's the 40-year-old's favorite movie.

“Hey, Don,” James said. “Where are you going tonight?”

“Sleep,” Dončić replied. “I got to get some sleep.”

There is no doubt that every time Doncic and James speak about each other, it's usually a glowing review of the now teammates which stemmed from the 25-year-old's introductory press conference and the veteran speaking after the huge trade went down.

“It's just like a dream come true,” Doncic said. “I always look up to him. There's so many things I could learn from him. And I'm just excited, just to learn everything and now I get to play with him. So it's an amazing feeling.”

“Luka's been my favorite player in the NBA for a while now,” James said after beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 4. “I've always just tried to play the game the right way and inspire the next generation. And Luka happens to be one of them. And now we're teammates. So it'll be a very seamless transition.”

The Lakers are 34-21 which puts them fourth in the West as they take on the Mavericks on Tuesday.