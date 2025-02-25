ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks (31-27) face the Los Angeles Lakers (34-21) on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in a highly anticipated matchup. All eyes will be on Luka Doncic, now donning Lakers purple and gold, as he faces his former team for the first time since the blockbuster trade. The Lakers, riding a two-game win streak, are 8-point favorites, with LeBron James and Dončić leading their offensive charge. Dallas, short-handed due to injuries, will rely heavily on Kyrie Irving's scoring prowess. The Mavericks' struggles on the boards (last in the league with 40 RPG) could be exploited by the Lakers' small-ball lineups. Expect an emotionally charged game with playoff implications in the competitive Western Conference.

Here are the Mavericks-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Lakers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +8 (-112)

Moneyline: +220

Los Angeles Lakers: -8 (-108)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 228.5 (-112)

Under: 228.5 (-108)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are poised to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, capitalizing on their recent roster overhaul and the Lakers' ongoing struggles. Despite the initial shock of trading away franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic, the Mavericks have quickly adapted to their new lineup centered around Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson. This trio brings a formidable combination of scoring prowess, playmaking ability, and championship experience that the Lakers will find difficult to contain. Moreover, the Mavericks' improved depth, with additions like Max Christie and Caleb Martin, provides them with versatile options to counter the Lakers' various lineups. Dallas' offensive firepower, ranking among the league's best, should prove too much for the Lakers' inconsistent defense, which has struggled to find its footing since Doncic's arrival.

On the other hand, the Lakers are still grappling with integrating Dončić into their system, as evidenced by their recent losses to bottom-feeders like Utah and Charlotte. The team's perimeter defense, already a weakness, has been further exposed with Doncic in the lineup, allowing opponents to exploit mismatches and penetrate the paint at will. Additionally, the Lakers' lack of a true rim protector since trading away Anthony Davis has left them vulnerable in the paint, an area where the Mavericks' frontcourt can dominate. With the Mavericks' renewed focus on team culture and work ethic, as emphasized by team governor Patrick Dumont, they enter this matchup with a clear edge in motivation and cohesion. Expect the Mavericks to exploit the Lakers' defensive shortcomings and secure a statement win on Tuesday night.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are primed to continue their momentum from their recent road trip when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers' home-court advantage and superior talent should prove decisive against a Mavericks team that has struggled on the road this season and has been dealt with a ton of injuries to key players. LeBron James and Luka Doncic, now teammates, form a formidable duo that the Mavericks will struggle to contain. The Lakers' offense, averaging 113.1 points per game, should find success against a Dallas defense allowing 113.3 points per contest. Moreover, Los Angeles has been dominant when scoring over 113.3 points, boasting a 24-6 record in such games.

Defensively, the Lakers have an edge that could prove crucial in this matchup. Their ability to limit opponents to 111.8 points per game, coupled with Dallas' road woes, sets the stage for a strong Lakers performance. The addition of Dorian Finney-Smith has bolstered their perimeter defense, which will be key in containing the Mavericks' three-point threats. With the Lakers' recent 8-2 run against the spread in their last 10 games, they're showing the form that makes them favorites in this contest. Expect the Lakers to leverage their home-court advantage, where they've covered the spread 16 times in 26 games, and secure a convincing victory over the Mavericks.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This highly anticipated matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks promises to be an emotional and closely contested affair. Luka Doncic, facing his former team for the first time, will likely be extra motivated to showcase his skills. The Lakers' recent offensive surge, coupled with the growing chemistry between Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, gives them a slight edge. However, the Mavericks' resilience and Kyrie Irving's ability to take over games cannot be underestimated. Expect a high-scoring, back-and-forth battle with multiple lead changes. In the end, the Lakers' home-court advantage and star power should propel them to an ATS victory at home Tuesday night.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -8 (-108), Over 228.5 (-112)