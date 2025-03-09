The Los Angeles Lakers had their eight-game win streak broken against the Boston Celtics, losing 111-101. The Lakers had been dominating throughout their streak, but the Celtics may have been their hardest test so far. Though they lost, LeBron James took away an important lesson from the game about his team.

“We can compete versus anyone in this league,” James said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “So we'll be fine. We got to continue to build our habits. We're not where [the Celtics] are, the defending champion. And they've been playing basketball together for a long time. And they got a great chemistry and know what they want to do. We made an acquisition late in the season, and we're still trying to build. And we want to get full.

“That's the No. 1 objective for us: How we can get full and get all our guys together and see exactly what we look like.”

Sometimes, the Celtics do make it look easy, and it's because the core group has been together for years, and their chemistry is unmatched. Even with the Lakers going on their win streak, they were still learning about each other and building chemistry as they went on.

By the end of the season, they should have enough games under their belt to know each other's tendencies. The hope for the Lakers now is that LeBron James isn't out for a long time after suffering a groin injury in the fourth quarter that led him to miss the remainder of the game.

After the game, James noted another time when he suffered a groin injury and had to miss time.

“LeBron James said his mind immediately went to his groin injury Christmas Day 2018 when he felt a pop in his groin and missed significant time. James said he does not believe this injury is as bad as that one, and then knocked on the wooden locker behind him to not jinx it,” McMenamin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Everyone will be waiting to see the update on James' injury.