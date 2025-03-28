Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has time to respond to analysts such as Stephen A. Smith and critical fans on social media. After the Lakers’ heartbreaking 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls, James took responsibility for Los Angeles blowing a 13-point lead midway through the final frame, which ended with a 47-foot buzzer-beating three from Bulls guard Josh Giddey.

In a reply to a user on social media, James blamed himself for Thursday’s disappointing loss, per James’ X, formerly Twitter.

“Yeah that one on me for sure!! Won’t happen again My bad for fkn your 8 hrs of sleep up,” James said.

Giddey’s half-court game-winning three happened right in James’ face. LeBron, closing out but without the intensity that could have led to a foul, attempted to alter the shot, but it still found the bottom of the net.

Austin Reaves (30 points) and Luka Doncic (25 points, 10 rebounds) led the Lakers’ starting lineup in scoring, while Jaxson Hayes added 19 points and eight rebounds, and James finished with 17 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds. Bulls’ Coby White (26 points), Kevin Huerter (21 points), and Giddey (25 points) all scored 21+ points.

LeBron James breaks silence on ‘horrible’ mistake in Lakers loss

After the loss, Lakers All-Star LeBron James accepted blame due to a turnover that granted Bulls guard Josh Giddey the opportunity to win the game on a miraculous three-pointer.

With the Lakers up comfortably, James accepted blame for their epic fourth-quarter collapse, per SB Nation’s Jacob Rude.

“We put ourselves in a position to win…Horrible turnover by myself,” James said. “Bad miscommunication on the play before that. AR still hit a big bucket to try to save us, and you tip your hat if someone hits a game-winner from half court.”

After James’ tip-in at the end of the Lakers’ 120-119 win against the Pacers sealed the victory, the Bulls spoiled the Lakers’ perfect back-to-back with a buzzer-beater shot.