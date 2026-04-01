The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for their fourth straight win as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. But regardless of the result, the Lakers are already assured of a ticket to the playoffs.

The Lakers clinched a spot in the postseason for the fourth straight year following the loss of the Phoenix Suns to the Orlando Magic, 115-111, at Kia Center on Tuesday.

The Purple and Gold would have secured it on Monday after they beat the Washington Wizards, 120-101, at home, but it got delayed after the Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 131-105, at FedExForum.

Aside from a fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs, the Lakers are also on track to finish with their best record since the 2019-2020 season, wherein they went 52-19 and went all the way to win the title.

With Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves playing seamlessly, Los Angeles has been on a roll in recent weeks, winning 12 of its last 13 assignments.

There were concerning stretches amid the campaign, including a verbal spat between Doncic and coach JJ Redick and Jake LaRavia alluding to internal dysfunction during a slump. But the Lakers have righted the ship, and it looks like they are peaking at the right time.

The Lakers had not been to the playoffs for four straight seasons since they had an eight-year streak from 2006 to 2013 during the peak of the late Kobe Bryant.

Meanwhile, Doncic is expected to suit up against the Cavaliers after serving his automatic one-game suspension for incurring 16 technical fouls.