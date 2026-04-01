It is unclear how much longer Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the Milwaukee Bucks, but while he is still the face of the franchise, fans can expect to see his family well represented in Fiserv Forum. The 2021 Finals MVP experienced a special moment with his brothers during Tuesday's 123-99 victory versus the Dallas Mavericks. Alex Antetokounmpo checked into an NBA game for the first time in his career.

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo watched from the Bucks' bench as their younger brother and teammate achieved a huge milestone. The 24-year-old forward scored three points on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line in three minutes of action. He has waited all season-long for this moment — signed a two-way contract with Milwaukee in October — but the moment was still surreal for him and his kin.

“A dream come true,” Antetokounmpo said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “Honestly, just subbing in, I was looking around. Obviously, being a kid that grew up in Milwaukee, it was just kind of crazy. I've been to more Bucks games than I can even count, so to put on that jersey was amazing.”

This was not just about basketball, however. Alex Antetokounmpo and his family have experienced quite the journey to America and the NBA. He was honored to share this night with Giannis and Thanasis.

“Just seeing them on the sideline and just them kind of directing me on what to with it,” he said. “It's just, I've dreamed of moments like this, and just to actually live it, even for a day, I just think it's amazing.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure to promptly secure the game ball for his brother after the final buzzer sounded, via the NBA X account, showing just how much Alex's debut means to him.

Alex scores his first NBA points… and Giannis hands him the game ball ❤️ The Antetokounmpo brothers make history as the first sibling trio to play on the same active roster 👏 pic.twitter.com/bn9AmZ67iD — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2026

Milwaukee (30-45) is bracing itself for a long and potentially painful offseason, as No. 34's future with the Bucks faces more uncertainty than ever, but fans are going to treasure heartfelt moments like the one they witnessed on Tuesday night. Regardless of what happens next, this trio can take endless satisfaction in knowing that it left its mark on the city.

Never before have three bothers on the same team played in an NBA game in the same season. They hope this is only the beginning of what they accomplish together.