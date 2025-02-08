The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. There is plenty of excitement around the team right now with Luka Doncic joining the Lakers following one of the most shocking trades in NBA history. There is a chance that both Doncic and LeBron James will not be available on Saturday, however.

Doncic is not expected to make his Lakers debut until Monday. He has already been ruled out for the Pacers-Lakers clash due to a left calf strain. James was recently downgraded to doubtful for the game as he deals with left ankle soreness.

So is James playing against the Pacers? Here is everything we know about LeBron James' injury status for Saturday's Pacers-Lakers game.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

LeBron James' injury status vs. Pacers

James was initially listed as doubtful on the NBA injury report due to his aforementioned left ankle soreness. He ended up getting ruled out for this clash due to this ailment.

The Lakers' outlook for the remainder of the season is intriguing. Losing Anthony Davis in the Doncic deal is not ideal, but adding Luka to the roster will bolster their offense. Doncic is one of the best offensive players in the entire NBA.

Los Angeles also replaced Davis with Mark Williams in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is not the same caliber player as Davis, but he is a big man with potential.

The Lakers are currently 30-19 overall, a mark that has them sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Pacers are 29-21 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference heading into Saturday's game.

Injuries will impact this game, though. Still, the Lakers will do everything they can to earn a big victory at home. When it comes to the question of is LeBron James playing vs. the Pacers, however, he will be watching this one from the sidelines.