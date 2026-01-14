On Tuesday, LeBron James played in his first back-to-back of the season. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 141-116. James finished with 31 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

Afterwards, he shared what it took for him to play in back-to-back games, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. It was nine steps that did the trick.

Cold tub, Hyperbaric chamber, Nap, Normatec, Activation, Stretching, Rehabbing, Lifting, and Pregame meal.

James is averaging 22.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Lakers are now 24-14 and have the 5th best record in the Western Conference. On Thursday, they will continue their busy schedule against the Charlotte Hornets.

After that, the Lakers play against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Saturday. Then on Sunday, they will head back to Los Angeles to take on the Toronto Raptors.

The schedule was so busy that James himself played a role in cancelling shootaround. Next week, the Lakers' schedule will begin to lighen up.

They will play on Tuesday (Jan. 20) against the Denver Nuggets. Then Thursday against the LA Clippers and Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. All of which will be on the road.

James, 40, is playing in his 23rd NBA season. A season embroiled on a jersey patch he wore against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

The Lakers lost to the Kings 124-112. James had 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Los Angeles shot poorly from the three-point line at 22.2%. Nevertheless, James gave credit to the Lakers' defense for locking down the Kings when they could.