The Los Angeles Lakers faced a disheartening 100-97 loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, with Austin Reaves' controversial ejection playing a crucial role in the outcome. The Lakers, who had been riding high with six wins in their last seven games before the All-Star break, saw their momentum halted in a game filled with questionable calls and missed chances.

Things took a wild turn late in the third quarter when the referees ejected Reaves after a heated argument. The trouble started when Reaves drove to the basket and lost the ball after some contact from Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic. Expecting a foul call that never came, Reaves voiced his frustration and was hit with a technical foul.

However, he didn’t stop there. After repeatedly using the F-word while continuing to argue, referee Rodney Mott issued him a second technical foul, leading to an automatic ejection, the first of his NBA career. At that moment, the Lakers were up 65-60, but after his ejection, the game slipped away from them.

LeBron James, who led the Lakers with 26 points, didn’t hold back his frustration about the officiating after the game. “He had every right to argue the missed call, but what he said after that, I don’t think, warranted him getting kicked out,” LeBron stated. “It deflated us a little bit. We were in control of the game, and losing Austin at that moment shifted the energy.”

He also addressed the referee's explanation, saying, “That he said the F-bomb too many times. But he said it in the beginning, and he left it alone. I think [official Rodney Mott] thought he said it again, but he didn’t say it again.” LeBron James stressed the importance of context, adding, “We’re in an emotional game. Sometimes words fly, but I felt the reaction was too quick.”

Austin Reaves ended the night with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 27 minutes. His ejection visibly impacted the Lakers, who were unable to maintain their lead. The Hornets capitalized on the disruption, closing the third quarter ahead 69-66 and ultimately securing only their second win in 11 games.

The loss exposed ongoing issues for the Lakers, especially their weak defense in the paint. Luka Doncic, in his third game with the team, had an up-and-down night with 14 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and six turnovers, still trying to find his rhythm.

With the Portland Trail Blazers game up next, the Lakers need to rethink their lineup and focus on staying calm under pressure. Austin Reaves, averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds this season, admitted he needs to handle situations better.

“I’ve been in the league for four years now, and I’ve heard many, many things said to the refs from certain people and nothing to be done. But when it’s unexpected from somebody, that’s when I guess the biggest issues happen,” he said. “I got to be better. I don’t need to put myself in that position,” Reaves said, recognizing how quickly emotions can lead to costly mistakes.