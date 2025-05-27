The 2025 WNBA season is underway with many different storylines already taking charge. One of the biggest of the season so far is Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark going down with a quad injury.

The reigning Rookie of the Year winner and global sensation began the season as the betting favorite over A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier to win MVP this season. Now, after Clark's injury, FanDuel has a new betting favorite.

Minnesota Lynx star, Collier, is now ahead of both Clark and Wilson to win the award. Collier is undoubtedly a Top 5 player in the W. She led the Lynx to the WNBA Championship last season, and even though they lost to the New York Liberty, she established herself as a superstar in this league.

Collier's odds to win MVP sit at a strong -210. The sportsbooks are expecting her to hold on and continue her hot start throughout the season. Collier is averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds. 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and shoots 56.2% from the field. She is also shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc and 93.5% from the free throw line. More importantly, the Lynx are 4-0 and look very strong this season. Collier recently scored 33 points and grabbed 11 boards in the 76-70 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Clark's MVP odds dropped to +340, and Wilson rounds out the top three at +650. Wilson, who is a three-time MVP, is expected not to defend her award. Wilson is still playing at a very high level, but the Las Vegas Aces are 2-2, and Wilson is averaging just 20.8 points per game. She adds 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals.

Clark will aim to pick up where she left off when she returns from her quad injury. On the season, the point guard is averaging 19 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and shoots 40.3% from the field.

WNBA games are back in action on Tuesday, and you can see Collier and the Lynx take on the Seattle Storm.