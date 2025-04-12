As Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick’s first season on the bench comes to an end, Lakers All-Star LeBron James gave his rookie coach flowers for winning 50 games. As Redick shifts his attention to the postseason with championship aspirations, James congratulated JJ following a 140-109 blowout win against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles’ final home game of the regular season.

James praised Redick for a successful 2024-25 on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50 win season in the WEST & Post Season nod!” James said, accompanied by fire, hand-praise, and salute emojis.

The Lakers improved to 50-31, clinching the third seed in the Western Conference behind the Rockets (52-29) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (67-14). Austin Reaves finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Lakers All-Star LeBron James added 14 points, eight assists, and four rebounds.

JJ Redick drops truth bomb on first season as Lakers head coach

during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center.
Nike Kobe release lineup, Nike Kobe, Kobe Bryant
Lakers head coach JJ Redick next to his team
Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2), forward LeBron James (23), forward Rui Hachimura (28), center Jaxson Hayes (11), and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena
After capturing his 50th regular-season win, Lakers head coach JJ Redick reflected on his long-term goals. With championship aspirations, Redick reminded reporters of what the Lakers aim for in the playoffs.

“It’s not done. I spent all of three and a half minutes on the flight back from Dallas just thinking about making the playoffs, and thinking about the coaching profession. I think as a coach, you’re obviously judged on regular-season wins and losses, and your ability to get to the playoffs. But I think the other two things that you’re really judged on are the way you’re really able to handle the pressure of the playoffs, the adjustments, the in-game stuff; there’s still so much work that we have to do.”

The Lakers will face the Trail Blazers in their regular-season finale on Sunday.