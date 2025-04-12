As Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick’s first season on the bench comes to an end, Lakers All-Star LeBron James gave his rookie coach flowers for winning 50 games. As Redick shifts his attention to the postseason with championship aspirations, James congratulated JJ following a 140-109 blowout win against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles’ final home game of the regular season.

James praised Redick for a successful 2024-25 on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career! Anyways more important CONGRATULATIONS JJ on a 50 win season in the WEST & Post Season nod!” James said, accompanied by fire, hand-praise, and salute emojis.

The Lakers improved to 50-31, clinching the third seed in the Western Conference behind the Rockets (52-29) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (67-14). Luka Doncic’s 39 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists led the way. Austin Reaves finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Lakers All-Star LeBron James added 14 points, eight assists, and four rebounds.

JJ Redick drops truth bomb on first season as Lakers head coach

After capturing his 50th regular-season win, Lakers head coach JJ Redick reflected on his long-term goals. With championship aspirations, Redick reminded reporters of what the Lakers aim for in the playoffs.

“It’s not done. I spent all of three and a half minutes on the flight back from Dallas just thinking about making the playoffs, and thinking about the coaching profession. I think as a coach, you’re obviously judged on regular-season wins and losses, and your ability to get to the playoffs. But I think the other two things that you’re really judged on are the way you’re really able to handle the pressure of the playoffs, the adjustments, the in-game stuff; there’s still so much work that we have to do.”

The Lakers will face the Trail Blazers in their regular-season finale on Sunday.