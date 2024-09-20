Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son Bronny James are back in the lab practicing for the upcoming season. As he posted a recent workout video, LeBron is in great shape for 2024-25. The 40-year-old veteran recently gave his son Bronny advice on social media earlier this month before dishing on his first experience training with his son, Bronny, in his recent appearance on the GoJo and Golic Podcast.

LeBron admits that, at points throughout working out with his son, he lost focus when he saw him train as a member of the Lakers for the first time.

“This week, we got back into the gym, and it was really the first time that me and Bronny were basically on the floor as professionals, training, going against each other, preparing for the season,” James said. “I had a couple of moments where I kind of lost focus, and I’m not used to losing focus when I’m on the floor. There were a couple of times I was looking to the side and just watching him, and watching him prepare, and watching him go after it. It’s going to be an unbelievable year for myself, and I hope for him as well.”

LeBron also jokes that Bronny hasn’t called him by name yet on the court. Whether it’s Dad or LeBron, he's looking forward to that first moment on the floor.

“You know what, he has not said anything yet. He hasn’t given me a name yet on the practice court and I’ve actually had my ears so open waiting for that moment,” James said. “I know it’s going to come at one point, and I don’t know if I’m going to be surprised by it or in awe of whatever he calls me.”

LeBron James says playing alongside Bronny James makes him appreciative of his 22nd season

Lakers star LeBron James is entering his 22nd NBA season and has much to look forward to, including playing alongside his son Bronny James, as the two become the first father/son duo in the league. Therefore, LeBron says he'll appreciate this upcoming campaign more than others.

“I think with that particular part it's going to give me a sense of enjoying the moment a little bit more,” James added. “When you're so engulfed, when you're in training mode, and you're in determined mode, and you're so engulfed on the preparation and the process, sometimes you can lose track of some of the things that happened throughout the course of the season that you should celebrate, that you should appreciate a little more. So, I think with Bronny being here now, I think I can have a moment or two where I can sit back and be appreciative of the moment itself because it doesn't last forever.”

We'll soon find out if Bronny will spend most of the regular season in the G League or if LeBron will influence the Lakers' forthcoming decision.