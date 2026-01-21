This may be the year where LeBron James' All-NBA and All-Star streak comes to an end. He's made both of them for 21 consecutive seasons, but a late start to the 2025-26 season due to sciatica and a decline in his statistics as Luka Doncic seizes control of the Los Angeles Lakers from him mean that that streak is in danger of coming to an end.

Nonetheless, James is making a late case for inclusion on the All-Star team with the way he's playing as of late. He put up 19-9-8 in the Lakers' comeback win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, 115-107, and he's now averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per contest — numbers that are definitely befitting of an All-Star.

James, at the very least, looks the part of one. With the game still hanging in the balance in the fourth and the shorthanded Nuggets refusing to quit even though the Lakers were gaining separation, the 41-year-old star forward recognized the moment. With less than two minutes remaining, James cut to the basket and received a pass from Rui Hachimura, throwing down a mean tomahawk slam to punctuate proceedings.

LEBRON JAMES WITH A DAGGER JAM DOWN THE LANE 💥pic.twitter.com/8XmeGkRkJU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2026

Lakers star LeBron James is facing basketball mortality

Article Continues Below

James is not going to be making All-NBA this season, and it may not be for his decline in play. He's already missed 17 games this season, and one more absence automatically means that he won't be eligible for end of season awards — including inclusion in any All-NBA team.

Father Time is undefeated, but James is putting up one hell of a fight. The Lakers do have the pieces of a contending team, but they lack so much, particularly on defense, that it's hard to consider them as a legitimate title-contender rubbing elbows with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

But if James has one final run left in him, no one should ever be surprised — even when he's already facing basketball mortality.