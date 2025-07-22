While vacationing in Cannes, France, the Lakers superstar LeBron James was caught on video vibing hard to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” the chart-topping attack of former friend Drake, per TMZ. Right beside him? His wife Savannah, his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, and a few unexpected guests; Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

Lebron dancing even harder now to "Not Like us" after Drake dissed bron in "what did I miss" 😭😭😭😂😂😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/yLdUdDM6Lm — 𝓗𝓮𝔁𝓲𝔂𝔂𝔂 🇳🇿 (@Hexiyyy) July 22, 2025

Savannah stole the spotlight in one clip, shouting “A minorrrrrrr” with infectious energy as the iconic piano-driven beat played in the background. LeBron held back during the harshest lyrics but still looked locked in. Meanwhile, Bezos looked like a proud dad recording Sanchez as she let loose on the dance floor. The crew was posted up at La Guérite, a go-to Mediterranean hotspot for celebrities, and judging by their energy, it was a night to remember.

Layered Beef

This isn’t just an innocent party moment, though. LeBron’s public co-sign of “Not Like Us” adds another layer to his unraveling friendship with Drake, who’s made his feelings clear in recent weeks. After LeBron appeared at Kendrick’s “Pop Out” concert in June — a moment that included appearances from The Weeknd, DeMar DeRozan, and Tyler, The Creator — Drake changed his lyrics and even covered up a tattoo of the four-time NBA champion. He replaced it with a tattoo of Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Drizzy’s response came swiftly in his track “What Did I Miss?” where he rapped, “I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**k-riding gang since ‘Headlines,’” a subtle but scathing jab, possibly aimed at LeBron. The line also stirred speculation that Tyler might’ve been the real target, but the timing and context raised eyebrows across fan circles.

Whether it’s retaliation or just enjoying one of the summer’s hottest songs, LeBron and Savannah’s night out turned into another viral chapter in the ongoing Kendrick vs. Drake saga. And with celebrities joining in on the “Not Like Us” moment, it’s clear the ripple effect of this feud is far from over.