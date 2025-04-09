As he plays out his 22nd season in the NBA, LeBron James continues to make NBA history on a regular basis. The Los Angeles Lakers star is still one of the best players in the NBA and is rolling toward yet another All-NBA honor at the end of the season.

On Tuesday night, he continued climbing the record books in a stat that really shows off his longevity. By making the start in Oklahoma City against the Thunder, James tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on the NBA's all-time games played list.

James and Abdul-Jabbar have both played in 1,560 games in their careers, a stat that really showcases how they were able to consistently be available for their teams throughout their long careers. With James' next game, he will stand alone in second place on the leaderboard.

If James returns for year 23 next season, he will have a strong chance at becoming the all-time leader if he can stay healthy. Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish is the all-time leader with 1,611 games played, so James will only need to play a little more than half of the games in 2025-26 in order to top the list.

On the floor, the Lakers are struggling to keep up with a red-hot Thunder team after crushing them on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Los Angeles is in the middle of a very tight playoff race in the Western Conference and are battling to try to both stay out of the play-in and earn home-court in the first round.

A loss tonight, which is looking more and more likely after the Thunder dropped 80 points in the first half, would be a major hit to the Lakers' chances of hitting those benchmarks. The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, both of whom are right there with the Lakers in the standings, currently lead their respective contests, so this seems like a good chance for them to make up some ground on James and company.