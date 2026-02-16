Los Angeles Laker superstar forward LeBron James has nothing but respect for Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

Following the 2026 NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles, James was asked for his thoughts on Edwards, whose Team Stars defeated James and Team Stripes in the championship round of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

“Love Ant-Man. Everything about him. On the court, off the court. Happy for him. First of many. Also our MVPs for him. I love Ant. He got a fan in me and a friend in me for life,” said James, who just appeared in his 22nd NBA All-Star Game.

You can watch the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player give Edwards his flowers here:

James and Team Stripes defeated Edwards and Team Stars in the Round Robin, 42-40, with the Lakers leader scoring eight points to go with a rebound and an assist, while Edwards had 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting, three rebounds, an assist and a block.

Edwards and company got their revenge on Team Stripes in the finals, as their incredible offense flummoxed James' side. Edwards scored eight points in that contest, while Tyrese Maxey led the way with nine points. James had five points and four rebounds, but had a couple of turnovers, as Team Stripe suffered a 47-21 loss.

Edwards also ended up winning the Kobe Bryant Trophy for being the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 edition of the NBA All-Star Game.

But it's not back to business for James, Edwards and the rest of the league, with the second half of the 2025-26 season about to start.